Today is Valentine’s Day: who would your dream date be? For many fans, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin — who star in the hit South Korean TV series Crash Landing on You — would certainly be top of their list. Since its premiere on Netflix, the drama series has caused a sensation in Asia, while allowing viewers to take a peek at the mysterious North Korean life.

The story began with a paragliding mishap that drops a South Korean heiress into North Korea and into the life of an officer who tries to help her escape. The show is so fascinating that the Christian Liberal Party even filed a complaint against TVN, its local distributor, for attempting to glorify North Korea.

Meanwhile, tensions have surged as the storyline moves from north back to south in its final episodes. Will the lead couple break the boundary between the two Koreas in a happy ending? Fans will soon find out the answer in the last two instalments on Saturday and Sunday.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

今天是情人節！誰是你的夢中情人呢？對粉絲們來說，演出南韓神劇《愛的迫降》的演員玄彬和孫藝真，當然會是他們的首選。該劇於網飛(Netflix)開播以來在亞洲掀起轟動，並讓觀眾們一窺神秘北韓生活的面貌。

故事從一次滑翔翼意外而展開，描述南韓的財閥女繼承人迫降在北韓，也掉進一位北韓軍官的生命中，而這位軍官則試圖要幫她逃跑。由於該劇太引人入勝，南韓的基督自由黨甚至還曾提出抗議，指控當地製播該劇的TVN電視台涉嫌美化北韓。

就在最後幾集，隨著劇情從北韓又轉回到南韓，緊張氣氛亦逐漸升溫。究竟男女主角能否打破南北韓的國界，最終有個快樂結局呢？影迷們很快就能在週六、週日將播出的大結局找到答案。

(台北時報張聖恩)