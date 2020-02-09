EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Since you regularly dye your hair, perhaps you should use a natural hair dye to avoid putting too much stress on your body.

B : I normally just buy whatever I can find: I’m just dying it black.

A : Then you could try to find kelp hair dye imported from Japan. I believe it’s made from all-natural ingredients.

B : Ah, I just found it on my phone. Oh wow, it’s really pricey.

A : 既然你需要定期染髮，或許你該用天然一點的染髮劑，以免對身體造成負擔。

B : 其實我平常都隨便買耶，因為只要染黑就好。

A : 這樣的話，你可以找找看日本進口的昆布染髮劑，據說是天然成份製造的。

B : 我剛在手機上看到了。天啊，怎麼這麼貴！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: