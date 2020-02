B : I stopped by the department store after lunch to do the hair health test you told me about.

A : Oh? How did it go?

B : Actually, I wasn’t entirely honest with them. They asked if I dye my hair and I said no, but the machine found me out.

A : I reckon there was probably still some detectable smell from the hair dye.

B : 我剛剛吃完午餐就順便到百貨公司,試試你跟我說的那個髮質檢測。

A : 喔?結果如何?

B : 其實我沒說實話,他們問我有沒有染髮,我說沒有,但機器竟然測出來了。

A : 我看你是到現在染髮劑的味道都還沒有散掉吧。

