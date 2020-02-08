Taiwan has been hit with a cold spell of late, and early on Feb. 1 temperatures in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area of Yilan County fell to minus 4 degrees Celsius. As there wasn’t sufficient water vapor in the atmosphere it didn’t actually snow, but the low temperatures caused a frost to form, and the recreation area turned into a world of white. In the environs of Cueifong Lake, in particular, the grassland and forested areas were blanketed in a thin layer of frost, with workers in the recreation area waking to a surprising scene that looked for all the world like they were in a northern European country.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

近期寒流來襲，宜蘭縣太平山森林遊樂區二月一日清晨最低溫零下四度，但因水氣不足沒有下雪；不過，低溫引發結霜現象，園區還是變成銀白世界，尤其翠峰湖域四周草地與林木，都結上雪白薄霜，讓園區工作人員驚嘆宛如置身北歐國家。

（自由時報）