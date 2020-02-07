The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday US time; here are some fun facts about the nominees: Parasite becomes the first South Korean film to be nominated for both Best International Feature Film and Best Picture. According to AFP, it is the sixth non-English language movie to achieve a double nomination, but none of the previous five have managed to clinch the biggest award.

It has been a bumpy award season for the world’s streaming giant Netflix, which led the Golden Globe nominations and walked away with just two awards. After spending billions to recruit the industry’s top filmmakers, while actively launching award season campaigns, Netflix bagged an impressive 24 Oscar nominations this year.

Last, Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker may not be the film critics’ favorite, but its movie score earned legendary composer John Williams his 52nd Oscar nomination, drawing him even closer to film producer Walt Disney’s record of 59 nods. Williams has already won five Oscars during his career.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第九十二屆奧斯卡頒獎典禮將於美國時間本週日登場，以下為入圍名單的幾個小趣聞：據法新社報導，《寄生上流》成為首部同時入圍最佳國際影片及最佳影片的南韓電影，亦是第六部拿下雙料入圍的非英語片，但前五部均未奪得最佳影片殊榮。

對全球串流影音巨擘網飛（Netflix）來說，今年頒獎季一路走來十分顛簸。雖然先前風光入圍多項金球獎，最終卻只抱回兩座獎。不過靠著砸下數十億美元網羅頂尖電影人才，同時積極推出頒獎季宣傳活動，Netflix今年入圍二十四項奧斯卡獎，令人印象深刻。

《Star Wars : 天行者的崛起》或許並未受到影評人青睞，其電影配樂卻為傳奇作曲家約翰威廉斯贏得第五十二次提名，逼近電影製作人華特迪士尼的五十九次紀錄。威廉斯在電影生涯中，已榮獲五座奧斯卡獎。

（台北時報張聖恩)