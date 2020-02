A: The hair health test was really cool: The machine was able to know the health of my hair follicles, the age of my hair and even the health of my scalp.

B: Oh, what was the result of the test?

A: I won’t hide it from you; it said my hair is extremely healthy and young!

A: 那台髮質檢測儀很酷,測完以後會知道毛囊的健康狀況、頭髮的老化程度、甚至頭皮健康與否。

B: 哦,那你測出來的結果如何?

A: 不瞞你說︰我的頭髮非常健康年輕呢!

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: