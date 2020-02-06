Taiwan’s box office would normally be booming during the Lunar New Year holidays. Not this year. Due to the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the country’s box office had slumped by 31 percent to NT$230 million (about US$7.6 million) during the holiday week, the lowest takings during this period for several years.

Among the victims, family and children’s films suffered most, as parents were hesitant about bringing their kids to the closed, crowded cinemas. Meanwhile, with thousands of cinemas closed nationwide, the Chinese box office only generated about US$2 million over the holiday weekend. Originally, it had hoped to gross as much as US$1 billion for the holiday season, according to CNN.

Amid concerns about the growing epidemic, entertainers such as Taiwan’s Jay Chou and Jolin Tsai, and Hong Kong’s Andy Lau and Leon Lai either canceled or delayed their coming tours in China or Hong Kong and Macau. Hit South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun also called off his fan meetingm, scheduled for this month in China.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣電影票房通常在農曆新年假期最為賣座，今年卻非如此。由於新型冠狀病毒疫情的爆發，年假期間票房大跌約三分之一，僅剩兩億三千萬台幣（約七百六十萬美元），創下近年以來的新低。

在受害電影中，家庭片和兒童片成為最大苦主，因為家長對於帶小孩前往封閉、擁擠的戲院有所遲疑。同時在中國因數千家戲院關閉，年假週末的票房僅剩約兩百萬美元。根據有線電視新聞網，中國票房原本預期在年假期間，可上看高達十億美元。

因擔心疫情持續延燒，已有多位藝人，包括台灣的周杰倫、蔡依林，香港的劉德華、黎明等人，均取消或延期即將在中國或港澳舉辦的巡演。南韓人氣男神金秀賢，亦取消原訂本月在中國的粉絲見面會。

（台北時報張聖恩〉