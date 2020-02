A: Speaking of hair, the other day I was offered a free hair health check at a department store.

B: That sounds like hard selling. Did you end up buying a load of hair care products?

A: No way. I was given a shampoo tester and then made a quick exit.

B: That’s great. Hmm, maybe I should go, too.

A: 說到頭髮,我前幾天在百貨公司被人攔下來做免費髮質檢測。

B: 聽起來像是強迫推銷,你最後是不是買了一堆頭髮保養品?

A: 沒有哦!我最後得到一包洗髮精試用包,然後全身而退!

B : 好棒哦,那我也很想去

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: