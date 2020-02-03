With concerns over the Wuhan novel coronavirus epidemic, lining up to purchase face masks has become something of a national pastime. On Saturday, from early in the morning, people were lining up at a drugstore in Pingtung City, stretching from the counter to the store entrance, although the situation is different from the phenomenon seen during the Lunar New Year break last year, when the number of people with minor symptoms going to hospital emergency clinics soared. According to the Pingtung Christian Hospital, the number of visits to the hospital for minor complaints this year has fallen by an average of 10 percent compared to last year.

One person lining up to buy face masks said that “it’s really difficult to get hold of them at the moment: I’ve been joining queues wherever they form.” Despite calls by the Ministry of Health and Welfare that these face masks are an important resource in the fight against the epidemic, and that people should only wear them when absolutely necessary, the escalating Wuhan novel coronavirus epidemic has got people in Taiwan working themselves up into a panic and lining up in convenience stores and drugstores.

The ministry says there is generally no need for healthy people to wear face masks all the time, and that it is better if they simply observe certain rules such as keeping an eye on their body temperature, washing their hands with soap and reducing the amount of times they go to enclosed, crowded spaces. They should only use face masks at such times as they need them, in order to prevent using this resource unnecessarily.

At the same time, worried about the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic, many people are trying to reduce the possibility of coming into contact with germs by keeping away from major hospitals when they develop minor flu-like symptoms.

According to Chen Chih-wen, head of the Pingtung Christian Hospital emergency room, in previous years the number of visits has increased during the holiday season, but this year the daily average of between 400 to 500 visits last year has fallen by around 10 percent.

Chen added that flu epidemics, above and beyond the current threat of the novel coronavirus in China, should not be taken lightly, and that there has been a definite increase recently in the number of people making hospital appointments because of flu-like respiratory tract symptoms. He reminds members of the public to wear face masks when going to public spaces, and to wash their hands to reduce the chances of getting a respiratory tract infection.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

受到武漢肺炎疫情影響，排隊買口罩幾乎變成全民運動，屏東市區的藥妝店，週六一早就吸引民眾排隊，一路從櫃檯排到門口。不過有別過去過年期間醫院急診室爆量情形，屏東基督教醫院急診室觀察，今年輕症病患就醫次數降低，平均就醫人數較往年少一成。

排隊買口罩的民眾表示「現在口罩很難買，有人排就跟著排！」儘管衛福部呼籲口罩屬於防疫物資，「非必要」時不需戴口罩，但武漢肺炎疫情來勢洶洶，民眾人人自危，超商、藥妝店仍出現排隊人龍。

根據衛福部建議，一般健康民眾無須隨時配戴口罩，平時養成量體溫、肥皂勤洗手、減少出入人潮眾多的密閉場所等好習慣即可，口罩等物資留到真正需要的時候使用，才不會造成物資浪費。

同樣受到武漢肺炎疫情影響，不少民眾為了減少和病毒接觸的機會，發生類流感輕微症狀多選擇避免前往大醫院就診。

屏東基督教醫院急診室主任陳志文指出，往年年假期間急診病患量倍增，屏基平均每日約四百人至五百人，今年就診人數則約減少一成。

陳志文也提醒，除了面對中國新型肺炎疫情威脅，流感疫情也不容輕忽，近日因類流感上呼吸道症狀而掛急診的患者明顯增加，提醒民眾出入公共場所戴口罩，並勤洗手擋掉呼吸道感染機會。

(自由時報)