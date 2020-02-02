EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I was woken up by firecrackers last night just as I was going to sleep. Haven’t the new year festivities already finished?

B: Today’s the ninth day of the Lunar New Year: the Jade Emperor’s birthday.

A: Are there any other special customs?

B: Most temples put out fruit, vegetables and fresh flowers to celebrate the Jade Emperor’s birthday, and they also make longan tea.

A: 昨天晚上我正要睡著時被鞭炮聲嚇醒，過年不是結束了嗎？

B: 今天是初九，天公生日啊。

A: 慶祝天公生日，有什麼特別的習俗嗎？

B: 大部分廟宇都是以素菜跟鮮花水果為天公祝壽，他們還會煮桂圓茶哦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: