EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I was woken up by firecrackers last night just as I was going to sleep. Haven’t the new year festivities already finished?
B: Today’s the ninth day of the Lunar New Year: the Jade Emperor’s birthday.
A: Are there any other special customs?
B: Most temples put out fruit, vegetables and fresh flowers to celebrate the Jade Emperor’s birthday, and they also make longan tea.
A: 昨天晚上我正要睡著時被鞭炮聲嚇醒，過年不是結束了嗎？
B: 今天是初九，天公生日啊。
A: 慶祝天公生日，有什麼特別的習俗嗎？
B: 大部分廟宇都是以素菜跟鮮花水果為天公祝壽，他們還會煮桂圓茶哦。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文: