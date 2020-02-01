Saint Anthony was a Christian monk from Egypt, born in Lower Egypt around 251 to wealthy landowner parents. His parents died when he was still a young man, and he gave away his inherited land, sold his property and donated the funds to the poor, before leaving to lead an ascetic life. At one point, he spent time living in the desert, where legend has it he endured temptation by the devil, who plagued him with ideas of boredom, laziness and visions of women. This became the theme, often referred to in Western art and literature, of the temptation of St. Anthony. He is thought to have died on Jan. 17, 356.

In Spain and its former colonies, where he is known as San Anton, St. Anthony is the patron saint of domestic animals. His feast day is celebrated on Jan. 17, the anniversary of his death. On this day, priests perform a traditional ceremony of blessing animals, and large bonfires are lit for the feast in Spain.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

聖安東尼是來自埃及的基督教僧侶，約在西元二五一年出生於下埃及，父母是有錢的地主。他年少時父母便去世了，他放棄了所繼承的土地、賣掉了房產，並把錢捐給窮人，然後離開去過苦行僧的生活。他曾在沙漠中度過一段時間，傳說他在沙漠忍受著魔鬼的誘惑，魔鬼用無聊、怠惰和女人的形象來擾亂他。這便是「聖安東尼的誘惑」，成為西方藝術及文學中常出現的主題。據信他在西元三五六年一月十七日離世。

在西班牙及其前殖民地，聖安東尼被稱為「San Anton」（聖安東），是家畜的主保聖人。聖安東尼的瞻禮日（feast day）為一月十七日，也是聖安東尼去世的紀念日。在這一天，教士為動物舉行傳統的祝福儀式，在西班牙的儀式則包括燃起盛大的營火。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）