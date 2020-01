B: At work yesterday I discovered lots of colleagues had taken sick leave.

A: Must be the flu that’s going around. With everyone returning home for the holidays and burning the midnight oil, viruses will get passed around easily.

B: Yes, that’s why I’ve been wearing a face mask these last two days.

B: 昨天我去上班的時候,發現好多同事請病假。

A: 一定是流感吧,過年期間大家團聚在一起,還經常熬夜,就可能發生群聚感染。

B: 嗯,所以我這兩天上班都戴著口罩。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: