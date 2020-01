A: Today is already the fifth day of the Lunar New Year.

B: Yep, according to tradition we should pray to the God of Wealth today, but I have to go to work.

A: While you’re at the office, I’ll tidy the house and process all of the rubbish that’s built up over the new year.

B: Sorry to leave you with that task, but let me treat you to dinner tonight!

A: 今天已經是初五了,是迎財神的日子。

B: 對,習俗上今天是迎財神的日子,但我要出門去上班啦。

A: 那你上班時我要在家打掃,順便整理過年期間留下的垃圾。

B: 真抱歉讓你打掃,我晚上請你吃飯!

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: