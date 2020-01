A: It’s the second day of the Lunar New Year. Actually, every year on this day we would visit my grandmother’s house.

B: Would you like to come with us to visit my grandmother?

A: Really? Wait: I can bring some extra “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup.

B: Great. That will go really well with these fried dough twists. She’ll be delighted.

A: 今天是農曆初二,以前我們每年這天都會回外婆家。

B: 今年你要不要一起回我外婆家?

A: 真的嗎?那你等我一下,我把多做的「佛跳牆」一起帶去!

B: 太好了,配上這包麻花更好,外婆應該會超開心。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: