A : What other New Year dishes did you buy yesterday?

B : I also bought precooked pork ribs. All I’ll need to do is reheat them on the day.

A : I bought loads of dried food, scallops, mushrooms, chestnuts and also sea cucumber.

B : With those ingredients you can make a “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup.

A : 你昨天還買了什麼年菜?

B : 我買了豬肋排,已經烹調好了,當天只需要加熱就可以上桌。

A : 我倒是買了不少乾貨,干貝、香菇、栗子、海參。

B : 有了這些食材,你一副就是要做「佛跳牆」的架勢嘛!

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: