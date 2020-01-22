EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Oh no, everything at the New Year shopping street looks so delicious.

B: Pay attention to hygiene. Look around you: Nobody is wearing a face mask and they’re rifling through produce with their bare hands.

A: You’re so right. Then I’ll buy just mostly prewrapped products.

B: There’s a stall over there selling German pork knuckle. Decision made: I’m buying that.

A: 天啊，年貨大街的每一樣商品看起來都那麼好吃。

B: 要注意衛生哦，你看周圍的人都沒有戴口罩，挑選東西也沒有戴手套。

A: 真的耶，這樣我可能比較想買事先包裝好的商品。

B: 那邊有一攤德國豬腳，我決定好了︰就買這道菜！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: