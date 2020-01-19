EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Talking of year-end banquets, something really miraculous happens every year.
A: What do you mean?
B: For many years, I’ve been giving monthly donations to help disadvantaged groups and stray animals. I even adopted a child. Every year, these costs added up to almost exactly the same as what I get from the banquets.
A: Amazing: perhaps a higher being was rewarding you for your generosity.
B: 說到尾牙這種東西，其實每年都有很神奇的事情發生。
A: 怎麼說？
B: 好幾年來，我每個月都會固定捐款給弱勢團體和流浪動物，甚至還認養小孩。每年這些支出算起來，都跟我在尾牙獲得的獎金差不多。
A: 真神奇：可能就是好人有好報吧。
