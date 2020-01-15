Hsinchu Zoo recently reopened to the public at the end of last year following a major refurbishment. The newly remodeled zoo, which features more spacious animal enclosures and improved visitor flow, has been attracting large numbers of visitors on a daily basis. Within the zoo’s tropical rainforest zone, the exercise area for an orangutan, named Baby, is now several times larger than before, initially making the red-haired primate a star attraction after the zoo reopened its doors.

However, at approximately 2pm on Friday last week, a member of the public posted a message on Professional Technology Temple (PTT), the nation’s largest online bulletin board system, announcing that the orangutan had fallen from a tree, setting the bulletin board alight.

According to the zoo, a visitor saw the orangutan fall from a tree and immediately informed a member of staff who rushed to administer first aid. However, due to the orangutan’s age, and because she was sleeping when she fell to the ground, the zoo’s veterinarians were unable to save the animal and soon after announced Baby had passed away.

The zoo’s director, Yang Chia-min, says that veterinarians took steps to maintain the orangutan’s body temperature, and also gave it oxygen, however after half an hour in the emergency room, medical staff were forced to terminate treatment. Baby’s body has been sent to National Chung Hsing University Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital for dissection and for a postmortem to be carried out.

Yang says that Baby was over 30 years old and came to the zoo in 2002 after she was abandoned by her owner. Having been a resident of the zoo for 18 years, and due to her advancing years, Baby had been suffering from various age-related symptoms, including loss of appetite. However, Yang says that after zoo keepers incorporated vitamin supplements and high energy foods into Baby’s diet, the animal returned to good health. Yangs says that Baby likely sustained serious injuries after the fall and was unable to recover.

Yang adds that the zoo was originally home to another orangutan: a male called Hsiung-ta, but who is currently housed at Taipei Zoo as part of a breeding program. Baby did not go with her mate and continued to reside at Hsinchu Zoo.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

新竹市立動物園去年底重新開園，吸引大批遊客前往，每天都有很多遊客到動物園，不僅動物活動空間變寬敞，遊客行走動線也變好，其中位在熱帶雨林區的紅毛猩猩「貝比」，不僅活動空間比過去大好幾倍，也成為吸引遊客觀賞的動物。

不過，上週五下午約兩點左右，有網友在PTT PO出動物園內的紅毛猩猩「貝比」突然從樹上摔下來消息，引起騷動。

市立動物園表示，是遊客發現紅毛猩猩從樹上摔下來，緊急通報動物園相關人員前去搶救，但因紅毛猩猩年事已高，且是在睡夢中從樹上摔下來，經搶救仍宣告不治。

動物園長楊家民表示，動物園獸醫除先為紅毛猩猩進行保溫保暖措施，也給予氧氣罩，希望能搶救成功，但經半小時搶救仍宣告不治，目前已將紅毛猩猩送往中興大學獸醫中心進行解剖，以釐清死因。

楊家民說，紅毛猩猩「貝比」年紀已超過三十多歲，是二零零二年時因民眾棄養被送到市立動物園飼養，在動物園內已有十八年，屬於年長的動物，之前也曾有食欲不振等情況，但由保育員補充維他命等能量，身體狀況還好，此次可能因為從樹上摔下來，才會傷重不治。

楊家民表示，原本動物園內有兩隻紅毛猩猩，一隻公的叫熊大，目前送到台北市立動物園進行復育繁殖計畫，而母猩猩「貝比」則留在竹市動物園內。

(自由時報記者洪美秀)