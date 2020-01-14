EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: If the idea is to reward employees for their hard work, why is the company asking them to perform on stage?

A: Hmm, good question. Perhaps because it makes the event more fun and makes employees feel like they are involved. Otherwise, would you prefer the entire banquet consisted of speeches by managers?

B: If they were continually handing out prizes I wouldn’t mind.

B: 既然是要犒賞員工的辛勞，為什麼還要你們上台表演啊？

A: 嗯，這是個好問題！可能是因為這樣比較有趣，而且讓員工有參與感吧。不然，你覺得整場宴會都在聽長官致詞，會比較好嗎？

B: 如果他們一直加碼抽獎的話我不介意啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: