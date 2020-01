A: That’s right! It’s about making them tougher and contact with water also helps to strengthen their limbs.

B: Were there specialist staff looking after the babies?

A: Yep, of course. I saw a nurse gently place a towel under my nephew’s neck and then attach an inflatable ring. The whole process was very gentle.

B: Did he enjoy the swimming?

A: 你答對啦!那其實就是「做膽」,而且讓嬰兒早點接觸水,也可以訓練他們的四肢。

B: 那裡有專業人員在旁邊看著寶寶嗎?

A: 當然有啊。護理人員在我姪子的脖子上先輕輕放上毛巾,再扣上一個游泳圈,整個過程都很輕柔。

B: 結果他喜歡游泳嗎?

