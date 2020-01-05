In an era of on-screen entertainment, a simple glove puppet named Aragoz still lures Egyptian audiences with comic sketches showing how wits and skill can defeat the thuggish and corrupt. Recounting stories with a thought-provoking moral in their tale, puppeteers evoke peels of laughter from spectators, mainly children, as they enact Aragoz’s exploits, some of which date back centuries to Ottoman times.

The squeaky-voiced puppet, with a wooden head, red conical hat, thin painted moustache and a bright red cloth cloak, was recognized by UNESCO in 2018 as part of the planet’s intangible cultural heritage. “It has clicked with the people because it represents them. It succeeds where they cannot by challenging and winning against rivals,” said Sabry Metawly, one of a diminishing band of veteran puppeteers still putting on performances of Egypt’s most adored folk figure. “Aragoz humorously criticizes the actions of the powerful and resists the corrupt during the plays,” said Nabil Bahgat, founder of the Wamda troupe, of which Metawly is also a member. “But it does not target specific figures of current politics or leaders.”

Like his father before him, Metawly performs from behind a portable box-like booth moving two puppets, one on each hand. He has been working as a puppeteer for more than 50 years, following in his father’s footsteps. He learned the stories — which are passed down orally — by watching his father perform in the streets and at rural festivals and Muslim celebrations.

By 2003, when Bahgat formed Wamda, he had managed to collect 19 plays orally and commit them to paper. All the Aragoz sketches, still performed today, are part of the country’s cultural heritage, passed down from one generation of performers to the next, without being properly documented, he said.

None of the plays can be traced to a certain time or specific person, said troupe member Mahmoud Sayed. In them, Aragoz is often pitted against other puppets resembling an Ottoman-era policeman, a sheikh or a bully, and gets into comical verbal sparring matches sprinkled with clever puns.

Metawly always feared the art form would disappear, as veteran puppeteers dwindled in numbers and digital advancement took over entertainment. Some trace it back to the Fatimid dynasty from the 10th to 12th centuries, and others say it particularly flourished when the Ottomans took over Egypt from the 16th century.

The origins of the name Aragoz is also a subject of debate. Some argue that it was inspired by the Ottoman-era shadow theater form known as Karagoz. Others say it dates back to the pharaohs, said Sayed. But practitioners have preserved its intrinsic features, including the puppet’s unique squeaky high-pitched voice created by a swazzle the puppeteers hold in their mouths.

Over the decades, Aragoz has also become a more general insult for a clown. Pro-government media often use the term to refer to supporters of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group. “People nowadays diminish the term Aragoz to whatever they deem as silly or generally bad,” said Bahgat. “This just shows how little respect we have for our own culture.”

(AFP)

在螢幕娛樂盛行的時代，一個名為「阿拉果茲」的簡單手袋傀儡仍可以用喜劇性短劇吸引埃及觀眾，展現機智和掌中技藝如何打敗惡棍與貪腐。操偶師述說著內含發人深省道德寓意的故事，重現出「阿拉果茲」的豐功偉業，引來觀眾──主要是孩童們──的陣陣笑聲，有些情節甚至能追溯到好幾個世紀之前的鄂圖曼時期。

這個嗓音尖銳的木偶，有一顆木製的頭，戴著紅色的錐形帽，臉上畫著細細的小鬍子，穿著亮紅色罩衫，在二○一八年獲聯合國教科文組織認定為世界無形文化遺產。薩布里‧梅塔瓦歷指出：「阿拉果茲跟人民一拍即合，因為他正是人民的代表。在人民無力的地方，他都能成功挑戰或打敗對手。」梅塔瓦歷是逐漸凋零的資深操偶師其中一員，現在仍持續操演埃及這位最受喜愛的民俗人物，他也是劇團「Wamda」的成員之一。創辦該劇團的納比‧巴嘉指出：「阿拉果茲在劇中風趣地批評掌權者的作為，抵制腐敗的人，但他不會把矛頭對準當今政治的特定人物或領導人。」