B: Hey, why are you slumping down on that chair?

A: This morning’s yoga class was brutal. It was only my first day and the teacher was finishing up the Moon Salutation routine.

B: You did warm up first, right?

A: Of course, but from then on there were no breaks. Can you pass me that muscle ointment on the cabinet over there.

B: 天啊,你怎麼會躺在椅子上?

A: 早上那堂瑜珈課實在太嚴酷了,我才第一天去,老師竟然就教完一套拜月式啦。

B: 你們有暖身吧?

A: 當然有啊,但之後就沒有再停下來休息過了。你可以幫我拿櫃子上的痠痛藥膏來嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: