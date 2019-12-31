On its surface, 2019 was the difficult year that most of us had anticipated. The simmering trade tensions (perhaps diffused by the new phase-one trade agreement) raised the prospect of constrained opportunities for US tech companies in China. Fears of intrusive government regulation, antitrust scrutiny and a consumer privacy backlash hung like a San Francisco fog over the major tech firms.

Just like 2018, 2019 was a banner year for tech. Alphabet stock is up 29 percent this year, Microsoft 52 percent and Apple Inc. 74 percent. They’re all beating the S&P 500 index, which is up 26 percent, and the year saw a slate of tech IPOs — a record haul, despite the poor market performance of unicorns like Uber Technologies Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. and the debacle at WeWork.

By my measure, the year was defined by several breakthroughs:

AirPods took off. Critics can no longer claim that Apple under Tim Cook hasn’t minted a mainstream hit, after the success of the Apple Watch and now these awkward ear accessories. The company is expected to sell 60 million units, double last year’s tally, and retailers are having a hard time keeping them in stock. One new research report said the AirPod’s popularity has surpassed the iPod’s at its peak. It’s a remarkable shift in fashion and culture — we’re now a species with no compunction about sporting white dongles from the sides of our heads. Amazon.com Inc., Google and others have introduced their own versions, with limited success so far.

Voice-activated speakers continue to boom. This year, 78 million people in the US used a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo or Google Home, up about 18 percent from last year, according to estimates from EMarketer. That’s almost a quarter of the American population and comes despite the troubling revelations that companies farm out a small percentage of customer queries to human workers. Do people care about Silicon Valley snooping on their most intimate conversations? Some do, but apparently most are either confident in the noble intentions of tech companies or comfortable with sacrificing a bit of privacy for the privilege of asking a computer to play the latest hit tunes and recite the weather.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. anticipate v. 預期 (yu4 qi2) 2. trade tension phr. 貿易緊張局勢 (mao4 yi4 jin3 zhang1 ju2 shi4) 3. antitrust adj. 反壟斷的 (fan2 long3 duan4 de5) 4. consumer privacy phr. 消費者隱私 (xiao1 fei4 zhe2 yin3 si1) 5. banner year phr. 特別旺的一年 (te4 bie2 wang4 de5 yi1 nian2) 6. voice-activated phr. 聲控的 (sheng1 kong4 de5) 7. boom v. 蓬勃成長 (peng2 bo2 cheng2 zhang3) 8. reinvigorate v. 重振 (chong2 zhen4)



It was the year of TikTok. The Bytedance Inc.-owned video service is suddenly everywhere and putting a scare into Facebook and Snap Inc. The service has 680 million users, crossed a million downloads in February and then 1.5 billion in November, according to Sensor Tower. Irony isn’t dead, after all: At the very height of Sino-US tensions, teenagers around the world, in unison, flocked to an Internet service operated and owned by a Chinese company.

So what’s on tap for 2020? 5G will reinvigorate the growth of smartphone sales; Samsung Electronics Co. and Lenovo Group Ltd.’s Motorola will finally make foldable phones work; streaming services will push further into sports and live news, striking another blow to terrestrial cable and satellite TV; new products will invigorate a market for home robotics, and a distracted administration of US President Donald Trump in an election year will fail to mount any credible attack on the tech giants.(Bloomberg)

表面上看來，二○一九年就如我們多數人所預期，是艱難的一年。一觸即發的貿易緊張局勢（這緊張情勢或許因新的第一階段貿易協議而撥雲見日），讓美國的高科技公司在中國的發展可能受到更多限制。政府的侵入性監管、反壟斷﹝∕反托辣斯﹞審查、消費者隱私權的反撲，這些擔憂有如舊金山的霧霾般籠罩著科技大公司。