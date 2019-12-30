EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s New Year’s Eve tomorrow. Do you have any plans?

B: I haven’t given it a thought. As I’ve got older, I’ve begun to think every day is the same, and I don’t celebrate commemorations or holidays any more.

A: That’s a bit pessimistic. Fancy going to a New Year’s party with me?

B: God, I haven’t been to one of those in years. How I’ve missed being squashed in by crowds of people. Sure, why not?

A: 明天就是跨年夜，你有什麼計畫嗎？

B: 我還沒想到耶。隨著年紀增長，我開始覺得每天都一樣，不再慶祝紀念日或節日了。

A: 那樣有點消極耶，要不要跟我一起去看跨年演唱會？

B: 天啊，我好多年沒去了，還真有點懷念人擠人的感覺，就這麼決定吧！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: