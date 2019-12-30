Before he returned home, Hong Kong student Tam Yu Lun, who came to Taiwan to attend university here, lived for a short while in Taitung, capturing the sights and sounds he encountered during his stay in his watercolor paintings and recording the people and scenery of Taitung in over 100 works.

Tam came to Taiwan four years ago, having graduated from the art department of St. Francis’ Canossian College in Hong Kong, and went to Shu-Te University in Kaohsiung, where he studied in the Department of Animation and Game Design. He says that at the university he joined the Buddhism Witness Club, and the instructor opened his eyes to many things. As a result, when he saw the social unrest unfold in Hong Kong with the ongoing anti-extradition protests, he realized how harmonious and comfortable life is in Taiwan.

Last month, before returning to Hong Kong, Tam stayed briefly in Taitung, and he was surprised at how boundless the place was. Standing in the middle of Paradise Road, there was pure expanse to the north or south, and mountains to the east and west.

Tam says that, when he was painting at a church in one of the local communities, he saw a child doing a painting of a building without a roof. He reminded the child to give the building a roof, but the child said to him, “The sky is my roof.” Those simple words came as something of a surprise to Tam. He thought to himself, “How true that is. Who says that a building needs a roof made of concrete or red or black tiles?”

Tam said that Taiwan really is a beautiful island, and hopes that the Taiwanese can continue to keep it safe and treasure this haven.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

來台念大學的港生譚宇倫，返港前短暫居留台東，他將沿途所見所聞隨興水彩畫，以百餘幅畫作記錄下台東的人文地景。

譚宇倫四年前從香港聖方濟各書院美術科畢業後，前來高雄就讀樹德科技大學動畫與遊戲設計系，他說，大學時參加如來實證社，在指導老師影響下，有許多體悟，因此在看到香港反送中運動的紛紛擾擾，反而更彰顯台灣的詳和及安逸。

上個月返港前譚宇倫短暫居留台東鄉間，驚嘆台東是一個沒有邊界的地方，站在天堂路的中央，南北沒有任何的遮擋，東西之間盡是山脈。

譚宇倫說，他在某部落教繪畫時，看到小朋友畫的建築物少了屋頂，立刻提醒小朋友補上，未料，小朋友回他說：「天空就是我的屋頂啊」，童言童語讓譚宇倫為之驚訝，「是啊！誰說屋頂一定要有水泥、要有紅瓦或黑瓦呢？」

譚宇倫說，台灣真是寶島，期盼台灣人能繼續守護、珍惜這塊樂土。

（自由時報）