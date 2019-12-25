Chiayi City’s Dongnanyu Syuanhuang Temple undertook a pilgrimage to Alishan’s Shoujhen Temple for the sixth consecutive year on Friday, setting off at 10 in the morning. When the group arrived at a 7-11 convenience store in Jhongpu Township in Chiayi County at around 1pm, they were joined by a stray dog, who would keep up with the pilgrims, sometimes lagging behind, sometimes running ahead, but at all times wary of them, keeping its distance and not allowing them to get near or pet it.

The little stray kept on like this, trotting along with the pilgrims as if it were an emissary of the gods, but after walking over 10km along the mountain road in this way, the pilgrims noticed that the dog, whom they’d nicknamed “Langlang” by this point, was showing signs of tiredness. They swept Langlang up and put him on the back of the truck accompanying the pilgrimage, giving him the chance to rest up and catch his breath. As night fell and the temperature dropped, people cobbled together a reflective coat that would keep Langlang warm.

Perhaps because he was now well-rested and his stomach full, Langlang’s strength returned. Having been treated kindly by the temple pilgrims, Langlang was now quite content to let them pet him and carry him along with them, and in no time Langlang had officially become accepted as part of the pilgrimage group. By the time the group arrived at their destination at midday on Saturday, he was a paid-up member of the team.

According to Wu Tien-chieh, the director of the Dongnanyu Syuanhuang Temple, the pilgrims had marched up the mountain, taking turns to carry the temple deity, and during the entire 160km journey there and back they had not stopped to rest once, with the exception of the time spent at the Shoujhen Temple and times to eat meals. Everyone in the pilgrimage had shown real devotion and commitment, Wu said, and nobody flagged at all. This year, he said, over 70 people had attended, 20 more than the 50 or so who had gone along the previous year, and this year they had the addition of a canine pilgrim, Langlang.

The group returned on Sunday, and somebody had already decided they would adopt Langlang, the dog who joined them on their trek up the mountain.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

嘉義市東南嶽玄隍殿今年連續第六年徒步上山到阿里山受鎮宮謁祖會香，週五上午十點出發，大約下午一點抵達嘉義縣中埔鄉頂六統一超商時，突然有一隻流浪狗加入會香隊伍、跟前跟後，但仍保有「浪浪」警覺性，不讓香客撫摸。

宛如「神命」般，這隻黑色流浪狗就這樣跟著進香隊伍一路前進，走了大約十幾公里的山路後，有信眾發現「浪浪」出現體力不支現象，趕緊將牠抱上隨行卡車，讓牠休息喘口氣，由於入夜山上氣溫降到個位數，大家還幫牠穿上反光背心保暖。

可能休息、吃飯後體力恢復，並感受東南嶽玄隍殿信眾的善意，「浪浪」願意讓信眾們撫摸、抱著，於是「浪浪」正式成了會香隊的成員，於週六中午十二點抵達目的地受鎮宮，也乖乖著夾在上香人群中。

東南嶽玄隍殿總執事吳典杰表示，東南嶽玄隍殿信眾們輪流背著玄天上帝神像朝山，來回一百六十公里，全程除了在受鎮宮會香、用餐外，都沒有停下腳步，不眠不休，考驗著成員的毅力與耐力，但大家不以為苦，今年有七十多人參與，比去年的五十多人增加二十人，另加一隻「浪浪」。

謁祖會香預計週日中午返回東南嶽玄隍殿，已經有信眾預約認養跟著大家朝山的「浪浪」。

（自由時報）