Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: First take four of the eggs and separate the yolks from the whites. Grate the zest from two of the lemons and extract the juice from all six lemons.

B: Right, done.

A: Now add the four whole eggs, four egg yolks, lemon juice and zest to a medium-sized saucepan. Add to that 200g of fine granulated sugar and 175g of cold butter, cut into small cubes.

A: 首先我們拿出四顆雞蛋，把蛋黃從蛋白裡分開。接著，把兩顆檸檬的皮磨碎，然後把全部六顆檸檬的汁擠出來。

B: 好的，完成了。

A: 現在把四顆全蛋、四顆蛋黃、檸檬汁跟檸檬皮倒進中型的平底深鍋裡。再加進兩百克細砂糖，還有一百七十五克切成丁的冷奶油。

