Chang Kuei-yung, a student at Chung Shan Industrial & Commercial School’s Department of Applied English, has been mistaken for an Aborigine ever since she was a young girl, which kindled in her a curiosity and love of the culture of Taiwan’s Aboriginal peoples. Despite her love of Aboriginal culture, Chang didn’t have a deep exposure to the culture until she began studying at Chung Shan Industrial & Commercial School. Chang joined the school’s Aboriginal dance club and entered a special project competition during which time she was guided by Tseng Hsiao-yung, a support teacher at the school and a member of the Rukai community in Kaohsiung’s Maolin Township. Tseng encouraged Chang to enter the 2019 National Language Contest in Taipei, held by the Ministry of Education, and to compete alongside Aboriginal students in the Aboriginal language oral reading competition. Whether practicing adjusting her accent or reading from a text, far from finding it an arduous task, Chang took pleasure in preparing for the competition and made rapid progress.

Recollecting the day of the competition, Chang said she had butterflies in her stomach right up until the start. When she saw that the panel of judges included elders from Maolin, she knew that she would have to draw on all of her abilities if she were to “hoodwink” them into believing she was an Aborigine. After composing her nerves, as soon as she took to the stage Chang began to display the fruits of her practice, maintaining a steady poise and an authentic accent. Chang won over the judges and saw off competition from numerous Aboriginal challengers to scoop first prize.

Chang says she normally takes part in harvest festivals with her Aboriginal friends and says in the future she intends to study another Aboriginal language. Chang also hopes that she can use her “fake” Aborigine credentials to effectively promote Aboriginal culture in a novel way.

Tseng says that it is extremely rare for a non-Aborigine to be able to speak an Aboriginal language to such a high ability and adds that having volunteered to coach Chang, she did not disappoint him by throwing herself at the task with ambition and zeal.

School principal Lin Chao-yi says that there are 226 Aboriginal students currently enrolled at Chung Shan Industrial & Commercial School and adds that the achievements of Aboriginal students last year were outstanding, with many gaining entry into National Kaohsiung Normal University and National Pingtung University.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

中山工商應用外語科英文組的張貴詠從小就被誤認為原住民，引發她對原住民文化的好奇與熱愛。雖然喜愛原住民文化，但真正深入接觸是她來到中山工商，加入原住民舞蹈社，參加專題製作競賽時，被高雄茂林魯凱族的指導老師曾孝勇相中，積極鼓勵她參加教育部主辦的全國語文競賽的原住民族語朗讀比賽，從修正腔調、逐字對稿校音，她都不以為苦，反而樂在其中，進步神速。

張貴詠回憶參賽情景，表示一路忐忑不安，看評審又是茂林的耆老，想要「瞞天過海」就得拿出真本事，沉澱心情，一上台展現平時練習成果，台風穩健、腔調道地，擄獲評審青睞，擊敗眾多原住民生，一舉奪得特優獎。

張貴詠說，平時就會跟著原住民朋友參加「豐年祭」等活動，未來她還想學其他族語，以山寨版原住民身分推廣原住民文化，更具說服力和成效。

指導老師曾孝勇指出，很少遇上非原民生能把原住民語表達得那麼好，才會主動培訓，而張貴詠也展現企圖心和熱情，不負他所望。

校長林昭億表示，目前全校原民生有兩百二十六位，去年畢業生升學績效亮眼，多位錄取國立高雄師範大學和國立屏東大學。

(自由時報記者洪臣宏)