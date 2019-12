A: Why did it take so long for them to make your new glasses?

B: The shop assistant told me it’s because I have a complicated prescription, due to an astigmatism in one eye. So instead of taking 30 minutes, he told me it would take seven days.

A: Seven days! That’s a huge difference.

B: Yep, I was not a happy customer.

A: 為什麼他們要花那麼久才配好你的新眼鏡?

B: 店裡的助理告訴我說,因為我其中一隻眼睛有散光,度數很複雜,所以才要花七天,而不是三十分鐘就好。

A: 七天!那也差太多了吧。

B: 是啊,我也不是很開心。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: