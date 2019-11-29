Frozen 2 fever is now sweeping the world, as the Disney sequel opened strongly in cinemas last week after smashing the record for presales in many countries. The 2013 original, which took nearly US$1.3 billion (about NT$39.7 billion) at the box office, was once the highest-grossing animated film of all time until the record was broken by The Lion King earlier this year.

Apart from the catchy theme songs in the sequel, the Los Angeles Times reported that perhaps the most impressive feature of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna is that they embarked on an adventure wearing pants: Disney almost never lets its heroines wear pants. “These two women I’m proud of, they are carrying the weight of the kingdom on their shoulders ... so they’re going to wear what’s right for that,” co-director Jennifer Lee said recently.

Merchandise sales of the original have reportedly accumulated to over US$107.2 billion worldwide, the highest of any film in history, so Disney is banking on yet another smash hit.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

一場冰雪風暴正再次席捲全球！迪士尼動畫續集《冰雪奇緣2》在刷新多國預售票記錄後，上週強勢上映。二○一三年推出的首集票房逼近十三億美元（約三百九十七億台幣），曾是歷年來最賣座的動畫電影，直到今年稍早該記錄才被翻拍的《獅子王》打破。

而續集除了洗腦的主題曲以外，《洛杉磯時報》指出或許最令人印象深刻的特色，是女主角艾莎女王和安娜公主展開冒險時穿上了褲裝，因為迪士尼極少讓女主角們換上褲裝。該片共同導演珍妮佛李近日說：「這兩位女性令我驕傲，她們肩負整個王國的重責大任……所以也該穿上合適的衣服。」

據報導，首集的全球商品銷量，累積超過一千零七十二億美元，超越影史上任何電影，因此迪士尼寄望續集能再度造成轟動。

（台北時報張聖恩）