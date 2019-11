EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: Hello. I’m back from the shops. B: Did you remember to buy the cockroach poison? A: Yep, I bought a super-high-quality version. The poison is mixed with hops and sweet mineral water. Apparently cockroaches can’t resist these delicacies. B: I really hope it works. Cockroaches make my skin crawl. A: 哈囉,我從商店回來囉。 B: 你有記得買蟑螂藥嗎? A: 有,我買了一款超強效的。這種藥還混合了啤酒花和甜味礦泉水,顯然小強無法抗拒這樣的美食。 B: 我真希望這種藥有效,小強讓我起雞皮疙瘩。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

