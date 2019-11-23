Russian Alexander Samarin led a clean sweep of the podium for the home nation at the figure skating Grand Prix event in Moscow on Saturday. Samarin produced a spectacular free skate to win with a total of 264.45 points, having also posted the highest score in Friday’s short program.

“Even though it wasn’t my best performance, I’m overwhelmed with emotions,” Samarin said. “There were mistakes, big mistakes and we’ll work on it. But I’m glad to have qualified for the Grand Prix Final. That is not a bad result for the first half of the season.”

Rising star Alexandra Trusova overhauled two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva in the free skate to win the women’s competition. The 15-year-old Trusova upstaged the 2016 and 2017 world champion with a sparkling routine that netted her 160.26 points, easily bumping her above Medvedeva.

“I am very happy to have won my second Grand Prix event and to have qualified for the Grand Prix Final. However, I made some mistakes in the short and free program and I’ll continue to work to skate two clean programs next time,” Trusova said. “I would like to compete with the men, because they can do a quad in the short program and we are not allowed to.”

(AFP)

俄國滑冰選手亞歷山大‧薩馬林上週六在自家主場觀眾面前，以壓倒性總分贏得國際滑冰總會花式滑冰大獎賽的莫斯科站金牌。繼週五在短曲項目獲得全場最高分後，薩馬林隔天在長曲項目表現更令人嘆為觀止，最後加總以兩百六十四點四五分奪得金牌。

薩馬林賽後表示：「雖然這不是我最好的表現，但是我還是情緒非常激動。」他也說：「表演中有幾次失誤，而且是滿大的失誤，我和團隊之後會努力改善。不過，我很開心能夠獲得花式滑冰大獎賽的總決賽資格。對於這季賽事的前半段而言，這是個不壞的結果。」

崛起中的俄國滑冰新星亞歷珊德拉‧特魯索娃，在長曲項目技壓兩次世界冠軍的同國選手葉甫根尼婭‧梅德韋傑娃，獲得女子組金牌。年僅十五歲的特魯索娃以一套光彩耀眼的滑冰動作，從二○一六和二○一七連續兩年世界冠軍的手中搶走全場焦點，在長曲項目獲得一百六十點二六高分，輕易逆轉梅德韋傑娃。

特魯索娃賽後表示：「我非常開心今年拿下第二座花式滑冰大獎分組賽冠軍，並且獲得總決賽資格。不過，我在短曲跟長曲項目中都出現一些失誤，我會繼續努力，下次滑出兩套完美無瑕的曲目。」她也表示：「我也想和男子組競賽，因為他們可以在短曲中表演四周跳，我們卻不被允許這麼做。」

（台北時報章厚明編譯）