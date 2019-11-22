The 56th Golden Horse Awards will take place at the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall tomorrow. Detention and A Sun are the strongest contestants this year, leading the nominees with 12 and 11 nods respectively, including Best Feature Film. Other nominees for this category are: Suk Suk, The Garden of Evening Mists and Wet Season.

Faced with a boycott from China, which purposely changed the date of its biannual Golden Rooster Awards to coincide with Taiwan’s award ceremony, Wen Tien-hsiang, who is executive director of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee, says that the Golden Horse Awards will always take an open-minded approach, adding that the spirit of the awards is to treat all the films fairly and equally.

Meanwhile, the LGBT film market continues to thrive worldwide, with online video platform GagaOOLala set to launch the first “GOL Summit” in Taipei on Sunday. It hopes that by staging Asia’s largest-ever conference on LGBT cinema, it can help turn Taiwan into a regional LGBT filmmaking center.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第五十六屆金馬獎頒獎典禮明日將在國父紀念館舉行，國片《返校》入圍十二項、《陽光普照》入圍十一項，包括最佳劇情長片獎，是本屆大贏家。其它角逐該獎項的有︰《叔．叔》、《夕霧花園》、《熱帶雨》。

面對來自中國的杯葛，甚至還把兩年一度的金雞獎日期改成和金馬獎同一天，「台北金馬影展」執委會執行長聞天祥說，金馬獎會一直保持開放的態度，並強調讓所有的作品都獲得公正平等的對待，這才是金馬獎的精神。

此外隨著同志影音市場在全球持續蓬勃發展，線上影音平台GagaOOLala週日將在台北市舉辦第一屆「GOL高峰會」，希望透過這場亞洲最大同志影像製作研討會，能將台灣打造為區域性的同志電影製作中心。

（台北時報張聖恩〉