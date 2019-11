B: Now we know the weight of the eggs, we need to weigh out exactly the same weight of fine granulated sugar, butter and flour.

A: OK, what next?

B: Next we need to beat together the sugar with the butter until it’s fluffy and creamy, then beat in the eggs, and stir in a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Finally, gently fold the flour into the mixture.

B: 我們知道雞蛋的重量後,需要秤出等重的細砂糖、奶油,和麵粉。

A: 好,那接下來呢?

B: 接下來我們要把糖和奶油攪拌在一起,直到它們都變成鬆軟的乳脂狀。然後打入雞蛋,再加入一茶匙香草精,最後輕輕地把麵粉拌進去。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: