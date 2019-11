EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: It’s still raining outside. I’m starting to get cabin fever. B: Hmm, I know what we can do to pass the time: Let’s bake a cake together. A: Great idea! What kind of cake? B: Let’s make a classic British-style pound cake, called a Victoria sponge cake. A: 外面還在下雨,我都快要得艙熱症啦。 B: 嗯,我知道我們該怎麼打發時間了︰一起烤蛋糕吧。 A: 好主意!哪一種蛋糕呢? B: 來做經典的英式磅蛋糕吧,叫維多利亞海綿蛋糕。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

