Sat, Nov 16, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ve decided I’m going to install smoke detectors inside my apartment and buy an emergency ladder, so I can climb down from my window.

B: Have you considered purchasing a jetpack? Isn’t the escape ladder overkill?

A: No, there’s a fire alarm in my apartment building, but I don’t trust it, and the fire escape stairs are like a dumping ground, full of clutter.

A: 我決定要在公寓裡安裝煙霧偵測器，還要買個緊急逃生梯，才能從我的窗戶爬下來。

B: 妳有考慮買飛行背包嗎？緊急逃生梯也太誇張了吧？

A: 不會啦，我住的公寓大樓雖然有火災警報器，但我不信任它。而且逃生間像垃圾場，到處堆滿雜物。

