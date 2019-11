A: While the firefighters were fighting the fire, a crowd of people gathered outside. Then a taxi got in the way, doing a U-turn in between the fire trucks, and a vehicle drove over the water hose lying across the road.

B: Unbelievable, but you were rubbernecking, too, weren’t you?

A: Absolutely not. I was watching from my window.

A: 當消防員在救火時,一群人聚集在外面看熱鬧。然後有計程車擋路,在消防車之間迴轉,還有一輛汽車壓過地上的水管。

B: 真是不可思議!但妳也伸長脖子看熱鬧不是嗎?

A: 才沒有好嗎!我只是從我家的窗戶觀望。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: