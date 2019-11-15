Following the global success of its 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams, hit British rock band Coldplay is set to release its new effort Everyday Life next Friday. To create an old-school atmosphere, the double album’s promotional photo is based on a 1919 photo of lead guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather’s band.

The image can also been seen in a street in Taipei’s Ximending area, as Warner Music Taiwan invited veteran painter Yan Jhen-fa to recreate the artwork on a wall of Ximending’s Cinema Street this month. Yan specifically wrote the completion date as “Nov. 22, 1919” to echo the original photo. The mural will be on display until Dec. 31.

After a wait of two decades, Coldplay finally visited Taiwan for the first time in 2017 for two concerts, attracting more than 80,000 diehard fans to the shows. The mural is so cool that Coldplay has even posted the image on its official Facebook page.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

英國搖滾天團酷玩樂團繼二○一五年推出《夢過頭》專輯，在全球造成轟動之後，預計下週五即將發表新專輯《偉大日常》。為了營造懷舊的氛圍，這張雙專輯的宣傳照，還模仿吉他手強尼邦藍曾祖父的樂團在一九一九年拍的舊照。

該圖像目前在台北市的西門町街頭也看得到！台灣華納音樂本月特別邀請資深畫師顏振發，將宣傳照重現在西門町「電影街」的牆上，畫師更將作畫日期寫成「1919.11.22.」，藉以傳承原始的舊照，該壁畫將持續展示至十二月三十一日。

經過二十多年的等待，酷玩終於在前年來台，熱唱兩場吸引八萬多名鐵粉前往朝聖。而這次的酷玩壁畫實在太酷了，該團甚至還將圖像貼在其官方臉書上。

（台北時報張聖恩〉