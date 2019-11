B: Did the firefighters get the blaze under control quickly?

A: Yes. The weird thing is the building’s fire alarm only sounded after the fire trucks had arrived, so someone in the building must have called the fire department.

B: Wow, sounds like a lucky escape.

A: It got me thinking: what about my building? Is it safe?

B: 消防員有很快控制住火勢嗎?

A: 有啊,不過奇怪的是︰消防車抵達後那棟大樓的火災警報器才響,一定有住戶先通報消防局了。

B: 哇,不該是這樣吧。

A: 這讓我想到︰我住的大樓會不會也這樣?安不安全?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: