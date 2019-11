B: Was the fire serious? Was anyone hurt?

A: Fortunately, no. At first it seemed quite serious, though. Fire trucks kept arriving: I counted six in total.

B: You must have been worried.

A: Yep, I kept thinking: what if it spreads to my building?

B: 火勢嚴重嗎?有人受傷嗎?

A: 幸好沒事,不過最初看起來很嚴重。消防車一直來︰我算過總共有六輛。

B: 妳一定很擔心。

A: 對啊,我一直想︰萬一火燒到我住的大樓怎麼辦?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: