EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Next to Sultan Ahmed Mosque, there is another famous Istanbul landmark: Hagia Sophia. It was originally a cathedral, then became a mosque, and now it’s a museum.

A: Can you still see elements of the cathedral?

B: Yes, you can still see many golden mosaics, which were covered with plaster after it became a mosque, but have now been restored.

B: 就在蘇丹艾哈邁德清真寺附近，還有伊斯坦堡另一個知名地標︰聖索菲亞大教堂。它原本是一座大教堂，後來又轉型為清真寺，目前則被當作博物館。

A: 妳還可以看到大教堂的元素嗎？

B: 可以啊，還能看到不少鑲金的馬賽克畫，在轉型為清真寺後，曾被石膏覆蓋著，現在都修復了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: