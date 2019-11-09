One could write volumes about the different architectural styles on Kinmen, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands. Here, I must confine myself to a few passing observations, gleaned from a first, and very short, trip.

Dotted around the island are communities of ornate buildings dating to the late Qing or early Republican period, formerly the residences of wealthy merchants, faithfully renovated and converted into tourist accommodation. In other areas, there are less ornate buildings in the Fujianese style, with simple lines and brickwork. In the towns, among the traditional buildings and old temples, there are more dilapidated buildings and storefronts with their own unique charm.

Unlike temples in Taiwan proper, the gates of many temples feature two pairs of stone guardian lions, one pair on either side of the gate, with another pair facing in the opposite direction on the other side of the pillar. On one of these, we saw one lion painted in bright blue, with a golden mane and red headgear. These are the colors of the traditional architectural features known as fengshiye, or “wind lion gods,” which were meant to provide protection against the wind and to dispel evil. I have no idea whether this painted lion was meant to be a fengshiye.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

金門是台灣的離島之一，金門建築多樣的風格，可以寫出一本本的書來介紹。此處只是我初訪金門匆匆旅程中之點滴。

散落於金門島上的華麗建築聚落，其歷史可追溯至清末民初；這些建築曾是富商的住宅，按原樣整修後，成為供遊客投宿之處。島上其他地區的建築則是線條簡單的磚造房舍，不像這些閩南風格建築那樣華美。除了傳統建築和古廟，鎮上更多的是荒廢的房屋與店鋪，別具一番獨特魅力。

與台灣本地的廟宇不同，金門許多廟宇門口都有兩對石獅守護，一對在大門兩側，另一對則是與朝外的石獅背對背，位在柱子的另一側。其中一隻石獅漆成亮藍色，有金色的鬃毛和紅色的頭飾，此即為「風獅爺」所用的顏色。風獅爺是金門傳統建築的特色，其作用為鎮風止煞。不知這座上漆的石獅是否即為風獅爺。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）