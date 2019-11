A: The same evening, while we were eating dinner at a restaurant, I suddenly received a photo on my iPhone via AirDrop. It was from a guy.

B: What? I must say, it’s a very novel way of hitting on someone.

A: It was a bit annoying at the time, but I laughed about it afterwards.

B: Was he handsome?

A: 當晚我們正在某家餐廳吃飯時,我的iPhone還突然透過AirDrop收到一張照片,是個男生傳了他自己的照片來。

B: 什麼?我必須說,這種把妹的手法還蠻新奇的。

A: 我當時還嫌他有點煩,但事後覺得蠻好笑的。

B: 那他長得帥嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: