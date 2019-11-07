EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You have to be quite careful in Istanbul, because people there dress more conservatively than in southern Turkey.

B: Yep, I know this now. It was really hot, so we were all wearing summer clothing: shorts and T-shirts. Next time, I’ll make sure to wear long, loose-fitting clothing.

A: You could also keep a small can of pepper spray in your pocket, just in case.

A: 妳在伊斯坦堡還是要小心一點，那裡的人穿著比土耳其南部更保守喔。

B: 好，我現在知道了。因為實在太熱，我們都穿著夏季服飾︰像短褲、T恤之類的，下次我一定會穿長的寬鬆服飾。

A: 還可以在口袋裡放一小罐防狼噴霧以防萬一。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: