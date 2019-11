A: Tell me all about your Turkey trip.

B: I went with a tour group. First, we went to Alanya in southern Turkey. It felt really similar to other Mediterranean countries like Greece: beautiful architecture, pristine beaches and everyone was super friendly.

A: How about the food?

B: Everything was delicious: Turkish cuisine is really light and fresh.

A: 詳細告訴我妳的土耳其之旅吧。

B: 我是跟團去的。首先,我們去了土耳其南部的阿拉尼亞,感覺和希臘等地中海國家相似。有美麗的建築、純淨的海灘,每個人都超友善。

A: 那食物呢?

B: 每樣都很好吃︰土耳其菜既清淡又新鮮。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: