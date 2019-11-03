EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: I’m so full of pumpkin pie I can hardly move.

A: Yeah, me too. Your friend’ s homemade pumpkin pie was so good. I pigged out and ate three whole slices.

B: Talking of pumpkins, my friend’s jack-o’-lantern designs were amazing and she had decorated her whole apartment with them.

A: I feel inspired! Next year I’m going to hold a Halloween party at my place.

B: 我吃南瓜派吃得好飽，連身體都快動不了啦。

A: 對，我也是。你朋友的自製南瓜派太好吃了，我剛才狼吞虎嚥地吃了三大片。

B: 說到南瓜，我朋友設計的南瓜燈也超讚，她整間公寓都裝飾著南瓜燈。

A: 我感覺獲得了啟發耶！明年我也要在家辦萬聖節派對。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: