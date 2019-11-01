In mid-October, new South Korean boyband SuperM debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart with its first release, titled SuperM: the 1st Mini Album, following in BTS’ steps to become the second K-pop supergroup to conquer Billboard. The album also dominated the Top 100 Artists Chart and Top World Albums Chart.

Launched by SM Entertainment Co. and Capitol Music Group in early August, SuperM is dubbed “K-pop Avengers,” because it is formed by seven members from the company’s four hit boybands — Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Lucas and Ten from WayV — who bring a wide variety of talents to the group, from singing to dancing and rapping.

According to Billboard, since the collectible packaging of physical albums is more popular among K-pop fans, the group offers eight CD variations: one cover for each of the seven members along with a group edition. In addition, more than 60 SuperM bundles are available for purchase through their official online stores.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓男團SuperM於十月中，以首張專輯《SuperM: The 1st Mini Album》空降美國告示牌專輯榜的冠軍，跟隨BTS的腳步，成為了第二個征服告示牌的韓流天團。該團同時亦稱霸告示牌藝人榜，及世界專輯榜。

SuperM是SM娛樂和Capitol唱片在八月初推出的新團體，又被暱稱為韓流的「復仇者聯盟」，因為該團是由來自SM四個人氣男團的七位團員所組成——包括SHINee的泰民、EXO的伯賢和Kai、NCT 127的泰容和Mark、威神V的Lucas和Ten，各自具備唱歌、跳舞、饒舌等才藝。

據告示牌指出，由於可供收藏的實體包裝較受韓流粉絲歡迎，該團共發行八種不同版本的CD︰包括分別以這七位團員為封面的版本，及一張團體版。同時在官方網路商店，更推出超過六十項相關商品搭配銷售。

(台北時報張聖恩)