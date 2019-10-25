The Taiwan LGBT Pride parade will take place tomorrow with LGBT people and their supporters marching from Taipei City Hall to Ketagalan Boulevard. As it enters its 17th year, the organizer hopes to attract over 200,000 participants from across the world to the first gay parade after Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Together, Make Taiwan Better,” as it advocates creating a friendly environment for all. Openly gay singer Hush is serving as the “rainbow ambassador” and is set to perform tomorrow. He hopes that the public can be open-minded to LGBT issues. Other performers at the parade’s final destination include singers A-lin, A-bao and 9m88.

To express the city’s support for the LGBT community, the Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism also unveiled Taiwan’s first “rainbow crosswalk” in the Ximending area last month, saying that the colorful crosswalk outside Ximen MRT Station is a symbol for this gender-friendly city.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

「台灣同志遊行」明日將熱鬧登場！同志朋友和其支持者將從台北市政府，步行至凱達格蘭大道。該活動邁入第十七屆，亦是台灣成為首個同婚合法化的亞洲國家後首次遊行，主辦單位希望來自全球的參與人數能突破二十萬大關。

今年遊行的主題是「同志好厝邊」，呼籲大眾創造對所有人都友善的環境。公開出櫃的同志歌手Hush擔任「彩虹大使」，他將在明日上台演出，並希望人們能以更開放的眼光來看同志議題。將在終點舞台表演的其他藝人還包括A-lin、阿爆、9m88等人。

而為了力挺同志族群，台北市政府觀光傳播局自上個月起在西門町，特別打造全台首創的彩虹行人穿越道，並說這道彩虹地景是台北市作為性別友善城市的象徵。

(台北時報張聖恩)