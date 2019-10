EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: Hang on, I’ve just thought of a potential snag with your board game plan. B: What’s that? A: If it’s just the two of us, surely that won’t be enough: You need at least four people to play most board games. Let’s give your cousins a call. B: Good thinking. I’ll phone them now. A: 等一下,我剛想到你的桌遊計劃可能會有問題。 B: 會有什麼問題? A: 如果只有我們兩個人,人數一定不夠︰因為大多數桌遊至少要四個人才能玩, 打電話叫你表弟們一起來好了。 B: 說得對,那我現在就打給他們。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

