A: A board game cafe? Isn’t that really boring and a bit nerdy?

B: Nope. As well as the usual drinks and food, the one I’m thinking of has a huge selection of Belgian beer and cocktails.

A: I’m willing to try it.

B: Also, you can get the staff to play against you. If you win, you receive some freebies.

A: 桌遊咖啡廳嗎?那不是很無聊,而且有點宅嗎?

B: 不會啦,除了一般飲料和食物,我說的那家還提供多種比利時啤酒和調酒。

A: 那我願意試試。

B: 妳還可以請服務生跟妳對戰喔,如果贏了還會收到免費小禮物。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: